Halsey Splits From Alev Aydin, Files For Full Physical Custody of Son

Halsey and Alev Aydin have reportedly called it quits after more than three years of dating.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old "Without Me" singer filed for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Ender Ridley, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six. In addition to this, Halsey is also asking to have joint legal custody and joint expenses with Aydin, 40. Aydin will still be given "reasonable visitation" rights under this agreement, which an insider told the outlet is a mere "formality" amid their "amicable" breakup.

“The split with them is totally amicable and they are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together,” as the source explained, adding that it "just had to be filed that way" so that "the singer can bring their son with them" on their upcoming summer tour.

The exact reason behind the split is unknown. However, they appeared to still be an item around Valentine's Day, as the Grammy nominee posted a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of the holiday, which featured a photo of them kissing, as well as a pic of Aydin walking through a garden with Ender.

The former couple met in 2018 while the screenwriter was working on a biopic about her life. That said, the dating rumors didn't really appear until Halsey shared a photo of the screenwriter/producer in January 2021, shortly before surprising fans with a pregnancy announcement later that month. They later gave birth to Ender in July.

Neither Halsey nor Aydin have publicly commented on the breakup news. In the meantime though, you can read Page Six's entire report about the star's custody petition here.