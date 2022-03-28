The most exclusive post-Oscars invite is not the Vanity Fair party, the Elton John party, or even Jay Z's annual event — it's simply "The Party," always the final stop for the biggest celebrities on Hollywood's biggest night.

In fact, it's so exclusive that paparazzi and social media are not allowed. This year's gathering was once again held at the Beverly Hills home of Guy Oseary, the entertainment mogul and talent manager whose clients include U2 and Madonna, who typically co-hosts this event. (If you recall, this is the party where she famously ended her feud with Lady Gaga.)

Not only were award winners and nominees present (Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz etc.) but you had names like Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X turn out too, according to Gucci, who supported the event. Other secret guests included Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Pattinson, none of whom attended any other Oscars party last night. The DJ set was by D-Nice.

Screenshots via @JR Instagram Stories

The only photographs taken were by JR, the French street artist known for his Paper Portrait Series, which he had set up onsite. Among the guests he shot were Finneas, Haim, Chris Rock and Kaia Gerber. He also photographed Jessica Chastain, Snoop Dogg and Dakota Johnson against their giant paper murals. (According to the official portraits, it was Chastain and Johnson's third outfit change of the evening.)

Every celebrity left with a gift box featuring a bucket hat or cap from Gucci's upcoming collaboration with Adidas that first debuted on the runway in February and will launch this June. See select official portraits from the night (and the Gucci x Adidas gifts everyone took home) in the galleries, , below.

Jessica Chastain (Photography: JR)