The Lana Del Rey-Gucci pairing has given us plenty of iconic moments to gawk at, from her "Hollyweird" Gucci Guilty campaign with Jared Leto to that unforgettable Met Gala "Heavenly Bodies" costume and feathered headdress.

And now, the "Blue Banisters" singer gave us something else to freak out about. As one of the VIP guests for Gucci's Cruise 2023 show on Monday, Del Rey trekked all the way to Puglia, Italy for the occasion, where she wore a Gucci green python jacket with ostrich feather cuffs and crystal hair clips.

After taking in the brand's new collection, shown outside a 13th century fortress complete with a constellation set, she and the rest of the guests went to the castle's restaurant Masseria Montegusto for the afterparty where rock band Måneskin performed.

Mark Ronson also DJ'd the event, and things turned epic when he played Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness" song (the Cedric Gervais remix, of course). Harper's Bazaar's Rachel Tashjian recorded what took place next: Del Rey got up on a chair, red strobe lights all on her, and danced and fist-pumped away, much to the delight of the fashion crowd who ate it up.

There's just something about celebs lip-syncing to their own songs — remember when they played Saucy Santana's "Material Gworl" at LaQuan Smith's show with Santana in the front row? We can only imagine Del Rey had the best time that night. Thanks to Gucci for making it all happen!