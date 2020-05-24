The COVID-19 crisis has been a wakeup call for the fashion industry, and has changed the way many designers think about the way they manufacture clothes, conduct fashion week, and even the long-established tradition of seasonality. And now major luxury fashion label Gucci has announced that it's going "seasonless."

What this means is that the brand will only be showing their lines twice a year. "I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call," Gucci creative director and designer Alessandro Michele wrote in a diary entry posted by the brand's Instagram account.

"We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms," the entry continues. "I would like to leave behind the paraphernalia of leitmotifs that colonized our prior world: cruise, pre-fall, spring-summer, fall-winter. I think these are stale and underfed words. Labels of an impersonal discourse that lost its meaning."

Gucci will be holding a digital press conference on Monday with more details.

Aside from Gucci, French fashion house Saint Laurent also announced in April — after skipping Paris Fashion Week — that they will not be adhering to a fixed fashion calendar for the rest of the year, at least. In May, the Business of Fashion, along with a group of fashion executives and designers also proposed to "Rewire the Fashion System."

The global pandemic has definitely left its mark on the industry, and the economy at large. The issue of climate change and global warming is also alerting many to more sustainable production practices. It won't be too big a surprise if other major houses decide to follow suit.