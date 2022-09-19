Grimes did a thing. Uploading a post-op plastic surgery selfie to Twitter, Grimes announced she "did smthn crazy!"

Having previously shared her desire to get "elf ear" surgery, fans speculate that the ethereal pop princess may have brought her fantasy to life.

Just last month, Grimes expressed interest in the fantasy body modification, asking her followers if any had given the surgery a try. "Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?" she tweeted. "Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !"

Likely due in part to the overlap between Grimes fans and fantasy cosplayers, the responses were surprisingly helpful, aside from the father of her child, Elon Musk, who chimed in with his two cents, warning her that "the downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

The surgery has increased in popularity over the past years. A similar trend emerged in China last summer, with the women undergoing it aiming to make their faces appear slimmer in contrast to their protruding ears — another shining example of the ever-changing standard of beauty.

Grimes’ desired surgery falls more under the category of augmenting rather than obscuring. The Lord of the Rings-style body mod removes cartilage from the lower region of the ear, stitching it at the top to heal into a small point.

Grimes has yet to confirm whether she did, in fact, receive the mystical "elf ear" surgery, but did confirm she finished her newest album while in the plastic surgery clinic. Though the release date has yet to be announced, the news is music to our non-elfen ears.