Governors Ball, the electric New York festival that has become a mandatory stop for some of the best names in music, returns in 2023 with a new location and an incredible lineup. The multi-genre festival will now take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, not far from the festival's previous location at Citi Field, from June 9 to 11.
Adding onto the insane festival spread we're expecting to see this year, Governors Ball will feature Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, all of whom have released acclaimed albums in 2022. Also coming to the GovBall stage is K-pop icons Aespa, Rina Sawayama hot off the heels of her Hold The Girl tour, Lil Nas X, Pinkpantheress and many more.
A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Fan early access tickets will be available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST.
And although you may need to cut back on the bubble tea for a few days to make up for festival season's financial toll, rest assured that Governors Ball is giving back. In addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program to provide scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry, the Governors Ball Gives Back program will partner with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC). Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives via Propeller. The festival will also welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival including School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.
Below, check out the complete Governors Ball lineup and find out more information here.
Friday, June 9th:
Lizzo
Lil Uzi Vert
HAIM
Diplo
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Eladio Carrión
Joey Bada$
Davido
070 Shake
Tai Verdes
Saba
Alexander 23
PJ Morton
MICHELLE
Maxo Kream
KayCyy
Matt Maltese
Awfbeat
School of Rock Queens
PhatJazz
Saturday, June 10th:
ODESZA
Lil Baby
aespa
Rina Sawayama
Lauv
Oliver Tree
Finneas
Kenny Beats
Koffee
Snail Mail
Amber Mark
Syd
Suki Waterhouse
KennyHoopla
Lovejoy
EVAN GIIA
Sarah Kinsley
Flipturn
The Amazons
Zolita
Sunday, June 11th:
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Nas X
Giveon
Sofi Tukker
Pusha T
girl in red
Central Cee
Tems
PinkPantheress
Black Midi
Sabrina Claudio
LÉON
Phony Ppl
Cat Burns
Maude Latour
Coast Contra
Charlie Burg
Ella Jane
Haiku Hands
School of Rock Brooklyn
Photo courtesy of Charles Reagan/Governors Ball
