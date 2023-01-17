We'd like to apologize in advance for what will happen to your wallets this summer.

Governors Ball, the electric New York festival that has become a mandatory stop for some of the best names in music, returns in 2023 with a new location and an incredible lineup. The multi-genre festival will now take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, not far from the festival's previous location at Citi Field, from June 9 to 11.

Adding onto the insane festival spread we're expecting to see this year, Governors Ball will feature Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, all of whom have released acclaimed albums in 2022. Also coming to the GovBall stage is K-pop icons Aespa, Rina Sawayama hot off the heels of her Hold The Girl tour, Lil Nas X, Pinkpantheress and many more.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Fan early access tickets will be available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST.

And although you may need to cut back on the bubble tea for a few days to make up for festival season's financial toll, rest assured that Governors Ball is giving back. In addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program to provide scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry, the Governors Ball Gives Back program will partner with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC). Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives via Propeller. The festival will also welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival including School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.

Below, check out the complete Governors Ball lineup and find out more information here.

Friday, June 9th: Lizzo Lil Uzi Vert HAIM Diplo Omar Apollo Kim Petras Eladio Carrión Joey Bada$ Davido 070 Shake Tai Verdes Saba Alexander 23 PJ Morton MICHELLE Maxo Kream KayCyy Matt Maltese Awfbeat School of Rock Queens PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10th:

ODESZA Lil Baby aespa Rina Sawayama Lauv Oliver Tree Finneas Kenny Beats Koffee Snail Mail Amber Mark Syd Suki Waterhouse KennyHoopla Lovejoy EVAN GIIA Sarah Kinsley Flipturn The Amazons Zolita

Sunday, June 11th:

Kendrick Lamar Lil Nas X Giveon Sofi Tukker Pusha T girl in red Central Cee Tems PinkPantheress Black Midi Sabrina Claudio LÉON Phony Ppl Cat Burns Maude Latour Coast Contra Charlie Burg Ella Jane Haiku Hands School of Rock Brooklyn