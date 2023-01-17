Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup
Music

Governors Ball Announces 2023 Lineup

We'd like to apologize in advance for what will happen to your wallets this summer.

Governors Ball, the electric New York festival that has become a mandatory stop for some of the best names in music, returns in 2023 with a new location and an incredible lineup. The multi-genre festival will now take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, not far from the festival's previous location at Citi Field, from June 9 to 11.

Related | The Coachella 2023 Lineup Is Here

Adding onto the insane festival spread we're expecting to see this year, Governors Ball will feature Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, all of whom have released acclaimed albums in 2022. Also coming to the GovBall stage is K-pop icons Aespa, Rina Sawayama hot off the heels of her Hold The Girl tour, Lil Nas X, Pinkpantheress and many more.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Fan early access tickets will be available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST.

And although you may need to cut back on the bubble tea for a few days to make up for festival season's financial toll, rest assured that Governors Ball is giving back. In addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation’s scholarship program to provide scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry, the Governors Ball Gives Back program will partner with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC). Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives via Propeller. The festival will also welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival including School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.

Below, check out the complete Governors Ball lineup and find out more information here.

Friday, June 9th:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10th:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11th:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn

Photo courtesy of Charles Reagan/Governors Ball

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up For The Morning PAPER