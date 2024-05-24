Behind Gottmik's Loewe Look for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

For the premiere episode of this season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars that aired last week, Loewe created a very special look for Gottmik to wear for the runway. The category, "Signature Look, Signature Fragrance," saw the queens creating a perfume that embodied their essence, complete with its own backstory and an outfit to match. Of course, Gottmik's was called "Crash" and was made for the party girls.

Jonathan Anderson and Loewe's design team created a custom look inspired by, well, Gottmik, to work alongside this vibe. The brand's atelier created a medieval mace look. The 3D-printed and chromed-spiked head caps a fragrance bottle with a chain that wrapped around Gottmik, and the bottle was paired with a silk jersey corset, draped cape and skirt, and crystal-embroidered bodysuit and gloves.

According to Gottmik, it's actually the first time that anyone has worn a bespoke garment from a major fashion house like Loewe on the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race. "Designers are finally recognizing the art of drag, and recognizing our talent and impact is so monumental, and I am so honored to be in my position to represent and be part of such a huge movement for the community," Gottmik tells PAPER. "Loewe was established in 1846, making it one of the oldest luxury houses, and with drag being such a new industry, being able to come together and create with such an iconic brand is nothing short of poetic." Working with Jonathan Anderson was a dream for Gottmik, appreciating that he and his team are completely dedicated to every single garment they produce. "[Jonathan's] sense of humor and passion for fine art are extremely apparent in everything he creates and his strong sense of individuality and talent have pushed him to the forefront of the industry," adds Gottmik. "Jonathan truly is the moment, and I am so honored to call him a friend."

