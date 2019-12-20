The next crop young artists have made big strides in 2019, using their work to comment on an array of social issues such as masculinity, LGBTQ rights, mental health and more. This month, Google recognized 10 of the most influential with the launch of a brand new incubator developed with IMG's LENS agency: Creator Labs.

The platform gives the selected photographers, filmmakers and YouTubers (who have worked with brands like Calvin Klein, Versace and Vogue) funding and additional resources to create their works. Each artist also utilized the company's new Pixel 4 to capture their subjects, all of which are showcased in a group exhibition in New York City as part of the program's first phase.

MaryV Benoit

Google and LENS plan to work with the artists throughout 2020. If you're in town this month, stop by the Creator Labs exhibition space to see the works for yourself, which is open to the public and located at 415 Broadway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Andrew Thomas Huang