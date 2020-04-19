Global Citizen's 'Together At Home' Raises $127.9 Million

On Saturday night, audiences from around the world tuned in to Global Citizen's broadcast special One World: Together At Home. It was definitely an unforgettable show, with a star-studded lineup of artists curated by Lady Gaga. And though the main goal of the event wasn't to make profit or ask for donations, it was able to raise money towards the cause of helping the battle against COVID-19.

The show featured the likes of Lizzo, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, and many more celebrities from around the world. According to Global Citizen's website, they were able to raise $55.1 million for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund from world leaders, corporate partners, and philanthropists. "Donations to the fund will also support the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF," the organization said in the statement.

They were also able to raise $72.8 million more for over 100 local and regional charities responding the pandemic, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way.

"$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping us create this historic global broadcasting event," Global Citizen wrote in a post. "To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon."

You can re-watch the broadcast through this link.