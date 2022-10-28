After 13 years of marriage, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL superstar Tom Brady have amicably called it quits.

The power couple began dating in 2006 and wed in 2009, welcoming two children and raising Brady's son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynihan. As a unit, the two were seen everywhere together, from red carpets to Brady's games.

Rumors began swirling around that the pair's relationship was on the rocks after Bündchen was absent from Brady's first home game of the NFL season. When the quarterback moved to the Tamba Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Bündchen followed and their family relocated to Florida. His decades-long career has made him a sports legend, but the supermodel expressed concern about when he will finally hang up the helmet.

Related | Gisele Apologizes for Comment About Instagram Models

In a tell-all interview with Elle, the Brazilian bombshell revealed that she wished Brady was around more. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

She further goes on to discuss what it has taken to support his career. "I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that."

However, Bündchen realized she needed to focus on herself as well. After rumors that the pair hired divorce lawyers hit the headlines earlier this month, the couple confirmed their split via Bündchen's Instagram stories.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the statement reads. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Below, read the full statement made by Bündchen.