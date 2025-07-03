Gigi Gorgeous Is Getting Divorced

It’s a melancholy end to Pride this year: Gigi Gorgeous is getting a divorce.

The Patron Saint of Los Angeles announced the news in a joint statement to People with now-ex Nats Getty late Wednesday. According to “a representative on behalf of both parties,” the pair “confirm they have amicably decided to part ways and officially file for divorce." Likewise, “while they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the [utmost] love and respect for each other."

The outlet also reports that it was Getty who officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, confirmed by documents seen by People. They would have been married six years in July, having married in a ceremony in 2019 after three years together. Getty, at the time, told The New York Times: “The moment I had Gigi in my life, I had the perfect example of what it is to be an authentic person living your true life, to love yourself and be proud of who you are no matter what.” Gorgeous similarly told the paper: “I truly believe that you find love when you’re not looking for it, and that’s exactly what happened. I wasn’t looking for anyone to date, let alone fall in love with, but it just so happened that my best friend’s sister is the one for me.”

The pair met, as the story goes, at Paris Fashion Week in February 2016, where Getty picked her up at the airport as a favor for fashion designer brother August Getty. They were soon inseparable, and began dating shortly after, with Getty appearing frequently in Gorgeous’ social media activities.

Of particular note was the wedding, which was attended by the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Teri Hatcher, Trisha Paytas, Justin Tranter and the Governor of California, Gavin Newson, Getty’s godfather. Even Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, now separated themselves , filmed a special toast for the newlyweds. Perry told the couple over video: “We just wanted to wish you all the best in the world for your wedding and for the decision you made to basically go through hell! But at least you’re going to have someone to go through it together and be your mirror and call you out and keep you grounded. That’s the most important thing.”

Nats Getty is an artist and the founder and creative director of fashion brand Strike Oil. He is also the son of Ariadne Getty, heiress to the Getty oil fortune. He’d come out as a trans man while married to Gorgeous, who also is among the most famous trans women on the internet and at large. She made her name on YouTube almost 20 years ago, becoming a staple on the platform for her makeup tutorials and candid conversations about sexuality, transition and more. Over the course of their relationship, the two documented their successes and struggles on social media, whether it be surgery or their struggles to conceive.