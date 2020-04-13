Blackpink's Jennie Stars in Her First Eyewear Campaign

Back in May of last year, Jennie from Blackpink uploaded a cryptic Instagram post hinting at a possible collab with Gentle Monster. Today, the full details finally came to light after she shared photos of a new campaign she starred in for the luxury Korean eyewear brand.

The campaign sees the superstar donning several statement frames from the Gentle Monster x Jennie collab, including tinted specs and oversized sunnies with detachable chains. Top fashion photographer Hugo Comte shot the photos, which see various Jennie clones lounging around luxurious rooms.

Jennie, who's been courted by brands from Chanel to Calvin Klein, is collaborating with an eyewear brand for the first time. "Very happy to share the first few photos from the collaboration i did with @gentlemonster and with my dearest @hugocomte !!! 🔥 Cant wait to show you guys the rest of the work," she captioned her post.

In addition, Gentle Monster is hosting a dollhouse-inspired "Jentle Home" pop-up space in Seoul which will carry the collection that's opening in May. See, below, for more photos of the campaign for Gentle Monster x Jennie, which will be available to shop online at GentleMonster.com starting April 21.