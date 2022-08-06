If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a solid gold cock ring, now’s your chance.

Homer, the luxury jewelry label founded by musician-turned-entrepreneur Frank Ocean, announced the drop of the XXXL H-BONE RING today on Instagram. As reported by Highsnobiety, the high-polish piece is hand-made of 18 karat yellow gold and adorned with channel-set princess cut diamonds. It retails for $25,570.

The cock ring was released as part of Homer’s A-OK collection, featuring new gold and silver accessories ranging from pendants and keychains to earrings (items start at $310). The drop also includes a restocked A-OK ring and belt buckle. The news coincides with the brand’s 1-year anniversary: Homer launched on August 6, 2021.

Ocean’s last full album, Blonde, was released in 2016. He recently dropped some podcast-style conversations (with his own original score) on his Apple Music 1 show, Blonded Radio, but it may be a while before fans get a new album with music in the traditional sense. Ocean is also reportedly set to write and direct his own feature film, produced with A24 and production company 2AM.

Homer’s 2022 collection can be shopped on Homer’s website or at the flagship store in New York City.