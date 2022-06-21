In 2020, FKA twigs spoke out publicly about the abuse she endured at the hands ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf and subsequently filed a civil lawsuit. A little over a month and half after a date was set for the trial, twigs is opening up about her reasons for speaking out publicly in a new British GQ interview.

“I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” twigs told the publication. "If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy. Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”

Since then she has gone on to work with the organization Sistah Space which provides assistance for survivors of abuse and she explained that she was happy that she was able to keep her career on track in the midst of it all. “One of the greatest achievements of the whole of my life was keeping my shit together. It was one of the things that I’m most proud of, that I was able to go on tour and do interviews and stay graceful and keep that calmness,” she said. “I don’t even know if it’s right or wrong that I was able to do that. I look at that as a testament to my upbringing and a testament to how much I love my art and a testament to how much I want to show up for people that bought tickets to my gig, because sometimes it was so difficult.”

LaBeouf's lawyers have denied the allegations listed in the pending civil suit though the actor did say in a statement to the New York Times about the filing, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

On an unexpectedly brighter note, twigs also revealed in the same GQ interview that she recently found out that her and fellow Caprisongs collaborator, Jorja Smith, are actually cousins. "A few months later, I was on the road to go to LA and [Jorja] left me a voice note saying 'you’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related,'" she recounted.