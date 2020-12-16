America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

This article is a sponsored collaboration between FILA and PAPER

This year has been rough no doubt, but FILA's new dance challenge #UpTheBeat will make your day a bit better — and help make a difference. The brand's dance was choreographed by The Williams Family, the award-winning brothers, who you've seen compete on America's Got Talent and World of Dance, and it's set to SAINt JHN's 2020 single, "Gorgeous."

PAPER and FILA joined forces on the #UpTheBeat challenge with some of our favorite TikTok dance stars: Brian Esperon, the choreographer who famously created that "WAP" dance; and Amanda LaCount, who started out on America's Got Talent and just last year danced in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show. FILA's larger campaign also features big-name talent, including Ava Michelle from Netflix's Tall Girl and World of Dance superstar Kaycee Rice.

Related | FILA's New Collection Pays Homage to Its Heritage in Winter Sports

FILA is donating up to a total of $50,000 in support of World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 Relief Fund when users create videos and join the #UpTheBeat challenge.

Check out our video, below, where TikTok stars show you how to #UpTheBeat in FILA's latest looks.

@papermagazine

NEW #UPTHEBEAT CHALLENGE FROM FILA 🗣️ Tiktok icons @besperon and @amanda_lacount bodied this 🥵#ad

♬ Gorgeous (Clean) [Official] - SAINt JHN

Direction/DP: Olivier Lessard
Choreography: The Williams Brothers
Production: Peter Schwab @pschwab____
Hair: Dritan Vushaj
Makeup: Dana Delaney
Styling: Ariel Leon-Coeur
Local Prod: Cookie Walukas

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like