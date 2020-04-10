Rihanna is kicking off this quarantine weekend by bringing the party to your living room. The superstar is co-hosting the first Fenty Social Club tonight complete with dance-floor-ready music sets and live performances.

Among the artists and musical acts set to perform are Kitty Ca$h, DJ Pedro, Stretch Armstrong and British rapper Octavian. Special guests are expected to drop in throughout the night, making this a can't-miss Friday night event.

The digital music event will take place on Fenty's Instagram Live, meaning everyone is invited. Streaming sets from LA to London will keep the party going, and maybe we'll even catch RiRi herself make a surprise appearance.

#FentySocialClub will go live tonight, Friday, April 10 at 3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET/ 11 PM BST/ Midnight CET.