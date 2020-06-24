The house of Fendi is a well-oiled machine when it comes to the caliber of its collaborators, which in the past have included everyone from the Nicki Minaj to Fila. Perhaps it's because there's so much rich iconography to work with. After all, few heritage labels are able to transcend the insular world of fashion into the realm of pop culture. (You can thank Sex and the City for that.)

For it's latest collab, however, Fendi looked not to global pop stars or buzzy sports brands but to the eclectic streets of SoCal. Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi enlisted self-taught LA-based artist Joshua Vides to apply his signature cartoon-like marker style to a range of clothing and accessories for its Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

The result is something unlike Fendi has ever done before. Its famous symbols — like the Fendi stamps and double-F logo — now come in an artsy black-and-white palette, while the ready-to-wear's blank white canvas comes scribbled with black marker touches and dizzyingly cool brush strokes creating a 3-D, tromp-l'oeil effect.

This marks (pun intended) Vides' third project with the luxe Roman house, having worked with them on their Fendi Caffe and Peekaboo Bar pop-up last year at the British department store Harrods. For this collection, the inspiration was Vides' hometown and the California Sky, which is what they named the collab.

Some touches of sky blue and wisteria violet are scattered throughout as well, a slight departure for the 30-year-old first generation Guatemalan-American who works primarily in black-and-white.

"I thought it was just amazing the emotion he was able to give just using a black marker," Venturini Fendi told WSJ Magazine about working with Vides. "Sharing creativity and doing collaboration in a very open way, it's in our DNA."

The California Sky collection is available now at Fendi.com.