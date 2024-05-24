It's Called Fashion!: Amelia Gray Stars in CHIMI Campaign

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see May's biggest fashion news.

Stockholm-based brand CHIMI released sleek, one-of-a-kind sunglasses with Amelia Gray as the face of the campaign. The style, simple called "One," is cast in one nylon piece with zero edges as an homage to natural elements and sculpted by the natural form of gravity. "One is our most innovative project to date. The eyewear is inspired by the shapes and movements of nature's elements and Thibaut seamlessly translated this in the shoot through motifs of sand, water and wind," co-founder and creative director Charlie Lindström tells PAPER. "One is a sculptural, form-free design, and I’m thankful the campaign boasted a similar flowing journey. We chose Amelia to be the face of our campaign since she represents a fresh perspective from a new generation in the fashion industry. Amelia perfectly embodied the essence of One and we’re grateful for her and Thibaut Grevet for making the vision a reality." Available now at chimi-online.com/us. Photography: Thibaut Grevet

With its latest Lady Dior campaign, Dior just added another powerhouse to its roster of ambassadors: Rosalía. Normally seen in more avant garde looks, the brand pared things back with the Grammy Award-winning musician in muted colors and black and white to simply capture her aura. The images, shot by Collier Schorr, hope to pay tribute to the relationship between fashion, live performance, the stage and music. Photography: Collier Schorr



Jennie Made Sunnies With Gentle Monster

In their third collaboration, Gentle Monster and Jennie introduced Jentle Salon: a collection eight frames that are customizable on the temples with 11 different detachable charms, like capybaras and clouds. Along with the release, the South Korean brand opened pop ups in 13 cities worldwide, each with a giant unicorn decorated with hairpins. Photography: Petra Collins

QUAY Introduces the SZA Edit

Eyewear brand QUAY announced its partnership with SZA, featuring an exclusive edit of the brand's spring collection through the musician's lens and a campaign called "Sides of SZA." The edit itself includes eight sunglass styles — like a Y2K-inspired rimless style with apricot tinted lenses and SZA’s personal favorite, which is a studded, oversized, wraparound style with gold frames and gradient lenses. "When I think of QUAY, I think confident, playful and stylish," said SZA in a press release. "This edit with QUAY has been an incredible opportunity to partner on. Self-expression is in our nature — I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them." Hero pieces include TTYL, a Y2K-inspired rimless style with an apricot tinted lens, and SZA’s personalfavorite, ON SET, a studded, oversized, wraparound shade featuring a brush gold frame and gradientlens. Available now at quay.com. Photos courtesy of QUAY

Coachtopia Launches Upcycling Campaign

Coachtopia launched a campaign starring and featuring work of four upcycling designers: Anna Molinari, Tade Leye, Zizi Zeng and Sabrina Lau — each put their own spin on the brand's Ergo bags and tees. NYC-based designer Molinari embellished leather Ergo bags with grommets; UK-based designer Leye embellished crinkle patent leather Ergo bags with spikes made with 100 percent recycled PET plastic; Chinese NYC-based fashion blogger and student Zeng embellished crinkle patent Ergo bags with lace bows; and NYC-based graphic designer Lau created new bow graphics for recycled cotton tees. Photos courtesy of Coach

Chloe Cherry Stars in Campaign for Ian Charms and Le Specs Collaboration

Ian Charms, a woman-owned handmade jewelry company based in LA, launched its collaboration with Le Specs on a sunglasses collection that blends playful beads and Y2K-inspired designs — think bright crystals and 3D-molded metal stars and fun colors. The five styles are all on full, campy display in a campaign starring Chloe Cherry. Photography: Blaise Cepis



Burberry Rings in Summer and Celebrates the Rocking Horse Bag in Two New Campaigns

Burberry released its campaign images for "Burberry Summer," featuring a curated selection of pieces perfect for hot days. Shot by Harley Weir and Marie Valognes in Ibiza, the collection features the brand's iconic check in new sand and lichen colorways and the Equestrian Knight Design on swimwear, t-shirts, dresses, bags and beach towels. Summer trench coats, inspired by Burberry's archive, come with belted waists and iridescent finishes. Jackets are made from lightweight twill and nylon fabrics for cooler nights, and shoes include sandals with quilted insoles, leather sneakers and espadrille wedge heels. The brand also shared its new campaign in celebration of the Burberry Rocking Horse bag, a new icon. The bag was captured on brand ambassadors Bright, Jun Ji-Hyun and Tang Wei, as well as actress Asami Mizukawa and models Lily Donaldson and Nora Attal. The Rocking Horse has rein-inspired straps and a curved shape, reflecting the actual childhood toy its named after. A new Burberry motif is also showcased with a lowercase "b." And of course, the Equestrian Knight Design is embossed on the back of the bag, and the check is featured inside selected styles. Photos courtesy of Burberry

All Blues and Dover Street Market Ginza Release Limited-Edition Book and Capsule Collection