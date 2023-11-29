"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see November's biggest fashion news.



Balenciaga Announces Michelle Yeoh as Brand Ambassador On November 9, Balenciaga named a new brand ambassador: Michelle Yeoh, whose career has spanned more than four decades, and we're still excited! She most recently made history as the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. “For me, fashion is a form of art," Yeoh said in a press release. "It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world. Wearing Balenciaga makes me value the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece. The brand embodies a sense of originality and relevance while always remaining true to its heritage as a couture atelier. It is an honor to partner with Balenciaga.”

Balenciaga Debuts a Skiwear Collection Photos courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga debuted its first skiwear collection at the end of October, but it feels fitting to talk about it now since it's brick outside. There's ready-to-wear, accessories, equipment and gear — as in an actual Balenciaga-branded snowboard, skis, a helmet and poles for downhill, cross-skiing or hiking. Plus, it's all technically advanced to keep people dry, warm, out of harms way and whatnot when they're shredding on the slopes. Available now in stores worldwide and at balenciaga.com

Gentle Monster Launches 2024 Optical Collection with 'Gentle High School' Campaign Photos courtesy of Gentle Monster

If Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster had a high school, classes would include robotics and martial arts. Students would include actress Nana Komatsu and musician Shinichi Osawa. And of course, they'd all be wearing the latest spectacles that the brand released at the top of the month. The collection includes unconventional shapes in variety of styles like a futuristic goggle, a more laidback square, and oversized aviators — all with temples adorned with a star. Available now in Gentle Monster stores in New York, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, San Jose and Houston and at gentlemonster.com

T.A. Partners with Vault by Vans for First-Ever Design Collaboration Photos courtesy of T.A.

T.A., the retailer with the coolest designers founded by Telsha Anderson-Boone, is partnering with Vault by Vans for its first-ever design collaboration called "Pleated Petals." The show is Anderson-Boone's interpretation of the classic Slip-On VLT LX. To be honest, it's already sold out, but we're sure there's more collabs to come from T.A. so we'll keep our eyes peeled.

Givenchy Launches Catwalk Book, 'Givenchy: The Complete Collections' Photos courtesy of Yale University Press

Givenchy: The Complete Collections celebrates 70 years of history under the helm of designers and explores each era of the brand under designers including Hubert de Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and Matthew M. Williams, with contributions by historian & curator Anders Christian Madsen of British Vogue. It's a piece of fashion history that you can hold in your hands and will probably show off on your coffee table. Available now at yalebooks.yale.edu

Diesel Unwraps XXXMas Campaign

Just in time for the holiday season, Diesel revealed their naughty holiday campaign inspired by classic '90s porn. "I’ve been extra good this year," the press release reads. "I can’t wait to sit on your lap and tell you exactly what I want. I’m dreaming of the night you slide down my chimney and surprise me with your biggest packages. Unwrapping them one by one will fill me all the way up with joy. I’m counting the days until you jingle my bell. Until then, let’s deck the balls."

The Kooples Founders Launch New Brand VEYND

The Elicha brothers started a sportswear brand that fits their more alternative, darker aesthetic that isn't really on the market now. Called VEYND, the brand explores the dark side of fitness, with darker shades, oversized silhouettes and structured tailoring. Of course, the pieces are fit for the gym since they're made of technical fabrics, but they're also something you'd wear to the club. The first drop, Season I, includes men’s and women’s looks from sports bras, cropped performance tops, leggings, bike shorts and sweatpants to faux leather bombers, fleece outerwear and joggers. Available now at veynd.com

Frida Giannini Publishes 'A Journey Into the Style and Music of My Icons Since 1969: The Year of the Big Bang' Photos courtesy of Rizzoli

Frida Giannini, Italian fashion designer and creative director of Gucci from 2006 to 2014, released a book combining her love for music and style. She loves music so much that she has a room in her house in Rome packed with over 8,000 vinyl records. Organized as an iconography, the book travels through time, from David Bowie in 1969 and Joan Baez and Jimi Hendrix to Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Coachtopia Launches 'Have a Wasty Holiday' Campaign

Earlier this year, Coach launched Coachtopia, a sub-brand focused on circular fashion earlier this year. Its holiday film, called “Have a Wasty Holiday," stars actor and Coachtopia community member Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and centers on the story of a creature called Wasty, who makes a holiday resolution to transform holiday waste into Coachtopia creations with Tung.

Swarovski and SKIMS Announce Collaboration

Swarovski gave SKIMS a glitzy new look with a crystal-y, size-inclusive range of body jewelry, intimates and ready-to-wear. "For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day," said Kim Kardashian in a press release. "The pieces are so dreamy, and we loved integrating the iconic crystal cuts into my favorite SKIMS pieces. We can’t wait for everyone to love Swarovski x SKIMS as much as I do.’" Available now at the new Swarovski Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue and at skims.com

Lacoste Unveils a Capsule With EleVen By Venus Williams Photos courtesy of Lacoste

Venus Williams is a tennis superstar and since 2022, a Lacoste ambassador. Earlier this month, she unveiled a capsule — a collaboration between her own brand, EleVen By Venus Williams, and Lacoste. There's 18 pieces in the collection, including a nylon tracksuit, a V-neck knit, a pleated tennis skirt, a fleece sweater, a two-tone varsity jacket and a short-sleeved striped polo shirt (her favorite piece)."At EleVen, our mission is to inspire women to feel confident and help them achieve their goals, so they can become the best versions of themselves in all areas of their life," she said in a press release. :This collaboration with Lacoste embodies that same ethos." Available now in Lacoste stores and at lacoste.com

Mother and daughter, Rosetta and Violet Getty, teamed up to create a unisex collection. “Clothes designed for every person,” Violet said in a press release. “Unisex finally means unisex — each style in the collection can be worn by everyone and look great on each of them. I want every person to be able to put on these clothes and feel like themselves, confident, beautiful: exactly as they are.” Proceeds from the collection will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Available now at rosettagetty.com

Mackage Announces Its Winter 2023 Ski Collection Photos courtesy of Mackage