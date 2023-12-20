"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see December's biggest fashion news.

COACH Launches "The Lil Nas X Drop" On December 19, Coach released “The Lil Nas X Drop”, a special capsule with pieces from the Winter 2023 collection and then customized by the rapper, so everything is fun, colorful and sort of Y2K rave-y. There's shearling coats in poppy colors, graphics inspired by concert merch and an American varsity jacket personalized with patches with symbols from Lil Nas X’s life, like his pet cats and Aries zodiac sign. Available in select Coach stores and at coach.com on December 26th.

Eckhaus Latta Debuts First Collection of Sunglasses Photos by Michael Hauptman

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta debuted sunglasses on the Spring 2024 runway in September, and as of earlier this month, are here to purchase. The collection features interpretations of aviator and cat eye shapes that feel in line with the brand’s sensibilities. Styles aren’t classically gendered, for example. "It was our intention to not make statement sunglasses; rather, design styles that speak to familiar silhouettes and materials,” explained Eckhaus in a press release. Available now for $250 at eckhauslatta.com.

Outlier and Willie Norris Release Second Installment of Collaborative Wardrobe Capsule Series Photos by Tanner Abel

Outlier and Willie Norris partnered again on a nine-piece capsule collection, which is the second in an ongoing series of biannual drops. It's all material-driven and experimental. “This second installment of this collaboration, for Holiday 2023, is composed of nine pieces I have thoroughly wear-tested and tinkered with," Norris said in a press release. "Over the course of the design and development process, each piece has come to play a 'miss it if I don’t have it' role in my personal winter wardrobe.” Available now at outlier.nyc.

Dapper Dan and GAP Launch Collection and Campaign Photo courtesy of GAP Earlier this month, fashion innovator, icon and Harlem native Dapper Dan dropped a new collection with GAP. The 18-piece capsule collection includes graphic hoodies with the DAP logo, matching pleated logo sweatpants, a printed tote bag with clutch insert, baseball hats, socks and a logo ascot. The campaign represents where Harlem and Gap meet featuring a multigenerational cast of Harlem legends and next generation changemakers, with a one-minute film featuring Dapper Dan’s love letter to Harlem. Available now in GAP stores nationwide and at gap.com.

MadeMe Presents Reimagined Alpha-Industries MA-1 Bomber Photo by Shaniqwa Jarvis/ Courtesy of MadeMe and Alpha Industries On December 13, Alpha Industries and MadeMe launched its first-ever collaboration, a re-imagined MA-1 bomber jacket, nodding to Japanese street style and British punk culture. It features a flight-satin twill with all-over rushing details and added fleece hold. "The MadeMe girl wears things that are somewhat traditional, but that also come from a tradition of rebellion," MadeMe Founder, Erin Magee said in a press release. "I can identify the MadeMe girl pretty easily — she’ll wear a pair of old Dr. Martens, long Dickies shorts with an Alpha MA-1 Bomber; all brands that are steeped in tradition but come from rebellious spirits." Available now in limited quantities in New York at 290 Lafayette Street and alphaindustries.com.

Betsey Johnson Teams Up With Parade on Exclusive Intimates Collection Photos courtesy of Parade

For the holiday season, Betsey Johnson teamed up with intimates brand Parade for an exclusive capsule collection. The 22-piece collection is inspired by Betsey’s Fall 1999 show and the ’90s grunge renaissance. The collaboration celebrates both the designer's and the brand's shared love of fun, self-expression and Y2K nostalgia. Available now at betseyjohnson.com and yourparade.com.

Moncler Debuts Global Campaign and Opens Grenoble Flagship Photos courtesy of Moncler