Ezra Miller has been charged with burglarizing a private residence in Stamford, Vermont.

According to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police, authorities were alerted about a potential burglary on May 1 around 5:55 p.m., during which “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.”

The report then goes on to say that a subsequent investigation involving a review of surveillance footage and witness statements led officials to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling on grounds of probable cause. The Flash star has since been issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division after locating The Flash star on Sunday, August 7.

This most recent incident is far from Miller's first run-in with the law, as they've been under intense scrutiny following a series of disturbing accusations and alleged altercations. Back in late March, the controversial actor was arrested and charged twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and a second time for second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman's head.

In the months since, Miller has continued to be at the center of several other scandals, including the alleged grooming 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents asked for an order of protection after accusing them of using "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior" to influence the teen. Shortly after, an unnamed Massachusetts woman and her 12-year-old child were also granted a similar order of protection after an alleged encounter where Miller supposedly flashed a gun during the altercation and revealed they were wearing a bulletproof vest. Miller was then later accused of housing a young mother and her three children — ranging between ages one and five — in "unsafe" conditions at their Vermont ranch, where there are allegedly drugs and unattended firearms lying around the property.

Miller has yet to comment on this latest charge or any of the past allegations. In the meantime though, you can read the Vermont State Police's entire report here.