Euphoria has taken over the internet. The stars of the HBO show are the talks of the town and gracing the covers of magazines. The bold fashion and beauty looks have become a major trend IRL. Memes and GIFs about the series have been shared all over social media. And of course, the show itself is creating a lot of buzz with its juicy high school storylines.

Now, season two of the show is coming to a close with the finale airing this weekend. And before the much-awaited conclusion, Twitter released data claiming that Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade in the United States.

Per Deadline, the show has been tweeted about 30 million times just this season, which is already a 51% increase compared to season one of the show. There were 270,000 tweets about one of the internet's current favorite on-screen couples, Fexi — as in Lexi played by Maude Apatow and Fexco played by Angus Cloud.

“From hilarious memes, to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season,” Twitter head of TV partnerships Jenna Ross said in a statement. “The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favorite characters and scenes, but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters.”

The HBO Max original series has been renewed for a third season. So there's definitely going to be more memes, tweets, creative insipration and trends to look forward to.

See some of the most popular Euphoria memes shared on Twitter below.