Euphoria has gotten a lot of praise, broken some records, and is basically the show of the decade (so far). But the show has also come under fire recently as a number of extras in the series have claimed they were mistreated on set while filming season two.

The Daily Beast shared stories of background actors and crew members saying that the set was disorganized and that they would end up working long days — sometimes extending to 18 hours. Some also claimed they weren't given meals on time and weren't allowed to go for bathroom breaks. The report said that the work conditions were so bad that "people began dropping like flies."

HBO is now suggesting that there is no truth to these allegations of a toxic work environment. They addressed the issue with a statement on Friday, saying that they've always prioritized the safety of the cast and crew.

"The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols," they said. "It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA.”

​The network also said that "There were never any formal inquiries raised," despite The Daily Beast's report saying that multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA.

Aside from background actors, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, has also spoken a little regarding the working conditions for season two. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last month, "I think about what I said in an interview about the party being hell, that's just me being tired and lazy. That's the human part of me, not the acting part. But we do shoot really long days; sometimes 16-hour days,"