These Dark, Angsty Puzzles Will Set You Back $800

The widespread lockdown has made online gaming a fun way to pass the time with friends, but there's something to be said for the IRL classics. Whether you're cooping up at home alone or with your family, a large puzzle set is another way work your brain under quarantine.

Enfants Riches Déprimés may have a few options to poke through as some may say their "GOD SAYS NO" and "FINAL HYPOTHESIS" sets are an appropriate mood considering the bleak climate. Their limited-edition puzzles are drawn from archival prints from past collections which have been spotted on the likes of Jared Leto and Frances Bean Cobain. (Her mother, Courtney Love, is an avid ERD supporter.)

The 500-piece puzzles measure a hefty 16x20 and will set you back $795, which is priced not much less than the brand's hyper-expensive distressed jeans and oversized hoodies. They're available now on the brand's website in three different editions.