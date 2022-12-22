EmRata Is Back on the Apps

Amid word that her rumored romance with Pete Davidson might be getting serious, Emily Ratajkowski is making it abundantly clear that she has no interest in keeping things exclusive.

On a recent episode of her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski revealed that she had actually joined a dating app for the very first time. “I was like, ‘Fuck it,'” the model recounted, wine glass in hand as she made the account. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Ratajkowski, who came out as bisexual in a TikTok about a green velvet couch and recently boldly proclaimed that she doesn't "really believe in straight people,” did say that she had “gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.” Stopping just short of revealing which specific app she was fielding these requests from, Ratajkowski did admit that she had curbed her expectations. “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

In all fairness to Ratajkowski, she hasn't really been hiding the fact that she's looking to play the dating field. The model shared a TikTok last month that saw her mouthing along to the words, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” which some took as her way of saying she was keeping her options open. And honestly, we can't blame her.

Currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, which was allegedly brought on by an affair, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to a bunch of people, including Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo, with Davidson being the latest. Neither Ratajkowski or Davidson have publicly confirmed the relationship but the two have been spotted on several occasions together since October, most recently being seen courtside at a Knicks games sandwiched firmly between Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks.