Elon Musk's Twitter saga continues to get stranger. Much like a group of rowdy kids attempting to break the spirits of a substitute teacher, Twitter users are seeing how far they can test the limits of the platform's new CEO.
It all started when Musk made the bold declaration that "comedy is now legal on Twitter." No one ever said it wasn't, but I digress.
Musk presumably made this claim because he thinks that Twitter was previously not a haven for free speech, although a quick browse through the replies of some of the site's more extremist users showed that a lot of inflammatory things went unchecked. In his acquisition of the social media giant, Musk hoped to finally make it the spam-free, bot-free playground of his dreams.
Musk also promised to restore the accounts of anyone suspended for "minor & dubious reasons." That promise was in response to Mikhaila Peterson, known as the daughter of psychologist, author and professor Jordan Peterson. The "minor" reason why he was suspended from Twitter? Misgendering and mocking Elliot Page for his gender affirmation surgery.
\u201c@MikhailaFuller @jordanbpeterson Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail\u201d— Mikhaila Peterson (@Mikhaila Peterson) 1666918946
\u201cWow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk\u201d— Mikhaila Peterson (@Mikhaila Peterson) 1656463707
Transphobia is cool in Musk's books, but there's still no word as to what he defines as "comedy." It seems as though it's definitely not pretending to be him to make some of the funniest tweets imaginable.
#stitch with @cheyenne.l.hunt Twitter users are hilarious, they are pretending to be Elon Musk with their new blue badges @jareenimam #techjobs2022 #elonmusktwittertakeover #elonmusknews #twitterupdates #corporatevillan #jareenimam
While much of the evidence has since been swiftly scrubbed either because the accounts got suspended or they deleted the tweets to avoid suspension, it's clear that Musk was not too happy about being made the butt of Twitter's collective joke. I don't get it. I thought comedy was legal now. Among those suspended include comedian Kathy Griffin and cartoonist Jeph Jacques.
Musk then imposed a simple guideline to avoid impersonation: specify that you are a parody account.
\u201cGoing forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying \u201cparody\u201d will be permanently suspended\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1667775222
Musk is clearly not a man of his word. After all, he did attempt to back out of the Twitter deal the first time around. Despite following the new parody guidelines, H3H3 Productions founder Ethan Klein was suspended after jokingly impersonating Musk.
\u201cNEW: Elon Musk just banned a 2.3M-follower account for making fun of Musk's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, despite the account being clearly marked as "parody".\u201d— Chad Loder (@Chad Loder) 1667837127
\u201cGoing forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying \u201cparody\u201d will be permanently suspended\u201d— UNshadowbanned era (@UNshadowbanned era) 1667776546
Others are reporting bugs with their app ever since they criticized Musk on the platform. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noticed that her Twitter account is not at full functionality that's normal for a verified user ever since she spoke up about the site's new controversial CEO.
\u201cYo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don\u2019t like? \n\nThis is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What\u2019s good? Doesn\u2019t seem very free speechy to me \ud83e\udd14\u201d— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1667485391
Until this gets resolved, comedy is not legal on Twitter. At least not when Elon Musk is the punchline.
