'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Sweeps the Oscars

The 2023 Oscars belonged to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Continuing its awards season winning streak, the multi-dimensional A24 sci-fi hit was nominated in a whopping 11 categories — more than any other film this year — taking home seven of those including wins across major categories Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

"One of the best things we can do for each other is shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world we live in," Kwan said. "Thank you to the storytellers here who did that for me. The world is changing rapidly and I fear that our stories are not keeping at pace. Sometimes it’s a little scary knowing that movies move at the rate of years in the world when the internet is moving at the rate of milliseconds. But I have great faith in our stories, these stories have changed my life and they have done that for generations and I know that we will get through this."

Other big winners of the night included All Quiet on the Western Front, which took home four wins including Best International Feature Film. Then there were blockbusters like Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, which won for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, respectively. Other strong nominated contenders, like Elvis, Tar, and Banshees of Inisherin, were surprisingly shut out completely.

The Oscars sweep marks a fitting close for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had dominated the awards circuit. According to IGN, the film is the most-awarded in history, counting both nominations and wins from pre-Oscars shows like the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Watch the cast of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' accepting the Oscar for Best Picture below.