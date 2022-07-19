Internet Culture
Everyone's Getting Wet Thanks to Drew Barrymore
by Justine Fisher
1h
Oh, to be as happy as Drew Barrymore when it rains. A true Pisces, the actress made everyone's day a little brighter when she frolicked in the rain on TikTok and encouraged us all to do the same.
Barrymore’s viral video spread serotonin across the internet, inspiring everyone to go out and enjoy the pouring rain. Basking in the aftermath, Barrymore reposted Camila Cabello’s story, telling Barrymore, “I love you so much,” and shared videos of her fans’ escapades into the rain on her Instagram story.
From Tiktok to Instagram to Twitter, people marveled at Barrymore’s zest for life and looked for ways to derive the same happiness from the simple things.
\u201cI want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection.\u201d— michael brown (@michael brown) 1658064882
\u201cy\u2019all mind if i embody the pure childlike spirit of drew barrymore and enter this week with gratitude + whimsy?\u201d— mobro (@mobro) 1658077825
\u201csending the drew barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying \u201cthis is what I want\u201d\u201d— blaire erskine (@blaire erskine) 1658110417
\u201cI\u2019ve spent too much of my life being sad. Now I just want to twirl in the rain like Drew Barrymore\u201d— Tay Reem (@Tay Reem) 1658161903
Of course, the internet being, well, the internet, Barrymore’s blissful moment in the rain came with some backlash, as some claimed she was flaunting her life free of economic anxieties. But, in the end, most people recognized that enjoying the rain is free and could appreciate Barrymore’s resilience in overcoming a traumatic childhood, marred with drug and alcohol addiction as a young star.
\u201cnobody is healing their inner child harder than drew barrymore\u201d— Ashley C. Ford (@Ashley C. Ford) 1658076577
\u201cPeople being rude about this clearly forget how much Drew Barrymore went through as a child star. The fact she lives a life filled with soooo much joy makes me smile every time.\u201d— N\u1ecd\u0301l\u00e1 Thee Journalist (@N\u1ecd\u0301l\u00e1 Thee Journalist) 1658100759
\u201cI\u2019m not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to.\u201d— Rachel Leah (@Rachel Leah) 1658109357
\u201cThere is a reason why SZA has a song called "Drew Barrymore" and Drew appears in the video.\n\nThere is something about this woman's resilience that spans across generations. She is "out there", a member of an elite acting dynasty, yet so accessible.\n\nLove her.\u201d— Morgan Jerkins (@Morgan Jerkins) 1658106801
\u201cThere is a reason why SZA has a song called "Drew Barrymore" and Drew appears in the video.\n\nThere is something about this woman's resilience that spans across generations. She is "out there", a member of an elite acting dynasty, yet so accessible.\n\nLove her.\u201d— Morgan Jerkins (@Morgan Jerkins) 1658106801
This isn’t the first time the host of The Drew Barrymore Show has expressed her appreciation for rain, windows and just about everything. On Instagram, Barrymore shared a tearful moment in June when she discovered a window during her home renovation and another gleeful jaunt in the rain back in May.
Certainly, as Barrymore seems to love everything about this world, she could find a way to enjoy even New York’s worst infrastructure problems.
Barrymore’s happiness is infectious, and I think we all wish we could tap into that much pure joy in our hearts.
\u201ci want to see the world through drew barrymore\u2019s eyes. she knows something we don\u2019t.\u201d— caleb hearon (@caleb hearon) 1658083052
Photo via Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris