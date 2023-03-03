Drake Regrets 'Disrupting' His Exes' Lives With Name-Dropping Lyrics

Drake says he feels bad about the drama he's caused.

If there's one thing the Certified Lover Boy rapper is known for, it's probably his obsession with the past, specifically his failed romantic relationships. But while he may have spent the first 36 years of his life sad and bitter, Drake may finally be growing up a little, at least according to his recent appearance on the inaugural episode of FUTUREMOOD's Moody Conversations with Lil Yachty.

During the chat, Drake admitted that he regrets name-dropping his exes in songs, especially since his lyrical nods have usually been accompanied by a flurry of gossipy speculation involving everyone from Bella Hadid to SZA to Kim Kardashian — and that's not even taking his near-constant pining for Rihanna into account.

"Maybe I coulda done without, like, shitting on people for age or disrupting somebody's life," he said before quickly adding that "the lyrics are never with ill intent."

As for how this revelation came about, Drake explained that he had an eye-opening conversation with an old flame, who apparently said, "'It's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it.'"

"'You don't know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don't know what my family knows or doesn't know,'" as he continued to relay, "'And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I'm left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I've tried to build up for myself.'"

In response, Drake told Yachty that he now tries his "best to stop doing that," even though he likes "to be honest in music too."

He concluded, "So that one's a push and pull."

Check out what Drake had to say about his past oversharing on FUTUREMOOD's A Moody Conversation series below.