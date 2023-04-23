Drake Bell Calls Out Trolls Amidst Mental Health Struggle

Drake Bell is speaking out about his mental health.

The 36-year-old former Drake & Josh star has been in the media since August 2020, when his ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse during their three-year relationship. A year later, Bell found himself in controversy again after he pled guilty to attempted child endangerment — for which he was sentenced to 2 years probation and 200 hours of community service.

Earlier this month, police reported that Bell was "missing and endangered" for a few hours until he was ultimately found safe. Just a week later, his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce. With Bell's name back in the tabloid spotlight, someare taking the opportunity to point to his past actions. According to Bell, this is taking a toll on his mental health.

According to Page Six, when a Twitter follower called him "a pedo” earlier this week, the “Drake & Josh” alum responded in a now-deleted tweet: “Do a second of research. This is what I have to live with everyday they are literally going to kill me. Bloods on their hands."

In a follow-up tweet, he called out "mean people," adding, "It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues. It's unreal how cruel you all can be."

Though Bell's wife just filed for divorce this month, the couple had been reportedly separated since January 2023. Their split came after Bell was photographed inhaling balloons in his car at a California vape shop with his son in the back seat. According to People, the actor was getting outpatient help for substance abuse at the time.