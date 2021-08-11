Dorian Electra's My Agenda is one of last year's standouts. A skillful, scathing troll of toxic masculinity and a riotous celebration of queer identity, the sophomore album brought together a cast of musical troublemakers to cause all sorts of hyperpop mayhem along the way. But in case you were feening for more, Electra is back with a new deluxe edition of My Agenda packed with more friends, remixes, b-sides and never heard before tracks.

Set to drop November 5th, the deluxe edition includes remixes from Anamanaguchi, S3RL, d0llywood1, Alice Glass, Johann Sebastian Bach and ElyOtto, with additional features from Danny Brown, Kero Kero Bonito, The Joker and more. Adding a whopping 12 additional tracks to My Agenda's original 11, the newly expanded version will also have a few new tracks such as "Crusader" and "Strapping Young Lads," as well as the Sega Bodega-produced "1 Pill 2 Pill," which first appeared on Mutants Mixtape Vol.4.

Giving a taste of what to expect, Electra has shared a new remix from S3RL of "M'Lady" with additional vocals from Kero Kero Bonito. The Australian hardcore DJ brings some high energy DanceDance Revolution vibes to the track using bright ravey synths and a heart-pumping beat.

In addition to revealing the deluxe edition of My Agenda, Electra has also announced a new world tour kicking off in 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale starting August 11th. Check out the dates and forthcoming album's full tracklist, below.

Dorian Electra "My Agenda (Deluxe)" 1.F the World (feat. The Garden, Quay Dash and d0llywood1) 2.My Agenda (feat. Village People and Pussy Riot) 3.Gentleman 4.M'Lady 5.Iron Fist (feat. Faris Badwan) 6.Barbie Boy (feat. Sega Bodega) 7.Sorry Bro (I Love You) 8.Monk Mode (Interlude) [feat. Gaylord] 9.Edgelord (feat. Rebecca Black) 10.Ram It Down (feat. Mood Killer, Lil Mariko and Lil Texas) 11.Give Great Thanks 12. My Agenda (feat. Village People and Pussy Riot) [Anamanaguchi Remix] 13. Gentleman (feat. Danny Brown) [d0llywood1 Remix] 14. M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) [S3RL Remix] 15. Iron Fist (feat. Faris Badwan and Alice Glass) [Alice Glass Remix] 16. Edgelord (feat. The Joker, Savage Ga$p and Rebecca Black) [Johann Sebastian Bach Remix] 17. Barbie Boy (feat. ElyOtto) [ElyOtto Remix] 18. Crusader 19. Strapping Young Lads 20. 1 Pill 2 Pill 21. Chainmail 22. Give Great Thanks (Count Baldor Edit) 23. F the World (Acoustic Version)