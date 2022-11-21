Our favorite dynamic duo is back and they're ready to help you ring in the New Year!

Miley Cyrus helped us countdown to midnight last year for NBC's New Year's Eve celebration alongside serial hottie-dater, Pete Davidson. Presumably to avoid him bagging any other baddies, NBC is welcoming Dolly Parton to host alongside Cyrus, who is her goddaughter.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and will feature a star-studded cast of special guests and performances. No word on who will be performing, so start placing your bets now.

Cyrus turned up the heat in last year's celebration in Miami, featuring appearances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

While Cyrus is getting the festivities ready, CNN has had to do a pivot. Despite everyone absolutely loving the drunken chemistry that the CNN staff has with each other, it has also ruffled some feathers. Andy Cohen made headlines after calling out former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio shortly before Eric Adams was sworn into office:

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been so Sayonara sucker!"

Despite many viral moments as a result of their inebriation, CNN is making them tone it down. Cohen and Cooper will still be able to partake in some sips, but all other correspondents and co-anchors will have to stay off the bottle. We don't doubt that Cohen and Cooper will also have to pace themselves per CNN's rules. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, it looks like our New Year's Eve plans just got that much sweeter. Hopefully Jolene doesn't make a surprise appearance.