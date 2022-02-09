Dollywood – Dolly Parton’s theme park, nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee – has recently announced that it is going to financially support any employee who wishes to continue pursuing their education.

Parton's business partner, Herschend Family Entertainment, revealed the news stating that the company will cover not only part of its employees' schooling bills, but rather 100% of their tuition, fees and books. All Dollywood’s staff members — seasonal, part-time and full-time — can benefit from this perk, which is offered by Herschend through its new program GROW U, scheduled to launch on February 24.

Behind GROW U, there is the expectation that the program will cause a positive and enriching chain reaction among Dollywood’s hosts and guests. In a recent statement, Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company, explained that “our goal at Dollywood Parks and Resorts is to provide the best possible experience for both our guests and our hosts. We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests,” and added that “ the creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts.”

With more than 30 learning partners, employees can enroll in diploma, degree and certificate programs, in subjects such as business administration, culinary, finance, and more, from their first day of work.

This is Dolly Parton’s latest philanthropic endeavor, which adds to a number of other charitable actions that the icon has undertaken throughout her life. Among these, there’s the Dollywood Foundation, which aims at increasing education and bringing poverty relief to local groups in Tennessee, and her generous donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help with the development of the Moderna vaccine.