Doja Cat is giving "head" a whole new meaning.

Back in August, the "Kiss Me More" singer got fans buzzing after giving herself an edgy DIY makeover on Instagram Live, during which she shaved her head and razored off her eyebrows. But while she's been open about how much she's been loving the fresh look, it turns out that her first thought was that she looked like a "wrinkly penis."

"I looked like I had an exposed brain," as Doja recalled in her new Dazed magazine cover story. However, she added that this wasn't necessarily a bad thing, seeing as how she ended up being quite pleased with the shape of her head.

“I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange," the 27-year-old rapper revealed. "I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do."

Doja went on to explain that there's always "something so exhilarating about change," meaning her bold beauty switch-up helped the rapper see "a different side" of herself — one where she feels "so new, fresh and sexy."

"I also feel better without make-up: having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience," the Grammy winner said. "It’s new, and I love it.”

Even so, she did acknowledge there was some concern for her mental health after her much publicized haircut, saying that people were saying things like "'Oh, this can’t possibly be her simply having fun. She has to be out of her mind. She has to be cuckoo.'" That said, it seems as if Doja could care less.

Shortly after shaving her head, the star hit back at the social media trolls in a since-deleted tweet expressing her frustration over how she makes "hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers [sic] basement." Not to mention her recent response to another critic saying she looked like "a tired old statue" at Paris Fashion Week by simply replying, "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive."

Read Doja Cat's entire Dazed magazine cover story here.