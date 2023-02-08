Doja Cat Is Embracing the Illuminati Conspiracy Theories

Doja Cat is not afraid to call out her haters, and if that means playing into a few conspiracy theories, so be it.

In a recent series of tweets, the artist took some time to address the various conspiracy theories connecting to her to other celebrities floating around the web and to point out how ridiculous they all sound. “This illuminati shit is so funny to me," Doja observed in one tweet. In the same breath, Doja immediately doubled down on her behavior, proclaiming that she's "gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass shit just to make those people uncomfortable. I've fr found a new outlet of joy.”

Relishing in her newfound schadenfreude, Doja added: “playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >.” And just in case you thought she might be bluffing, she went on to cosign a fan's suggestion that she get an Illuminati symbol as her next tattoo just to lean further into the chaos of it all.

It doesn't take much for the Hollywood-Illuminati conspiracy mill to start seeing triangles all over the place, but the latest wave of rumors seems to partly be stoked by Doja's recent Schiaparelli look she debuted at Paris Fashion Week. The head-to-toe look, which featured over 30,000 crimson-red Swarovski crystals painstakingly applied by hand over the course of five hours, was easily one of the week's standouts, drawing obvious comparisons to lizard people and setting off trypophobia triggers everywhere.

In a similar vein, Doja went on to troll fans complaining about her lack of lashes in the alien ensemble with a full-on goatee and brows made up of false eyelashes the next day at the Viktor & Rolf show, teasing on her Instagram Story: “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you'll get."

Doja Cat has never been one to shy away from calling out inane critiques of her looks. She most recently took those comparing her decision to shave her head and eyebrows to Britney Spears' infamous 2007 haircut to task in an Instagram Live. "It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," Doja explained. "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."