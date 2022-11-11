Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have broken up after two years of dating — and their loyal TikTok followers are taking it better than we could've expected.

Fan edits, theories, and speculation have run rampant following Beck’s absence from D’Amelio’s 21st birthday party in August. In The New York Times' profile on Beck’s celebrity status, a representative confirmed that the couple has officially called it off.

“We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends," the representative said.

The two started dating in 2020, first posting together during the summer and sharing a kiss in the music video for D'Amelio's "Be Happy (Remix)." But it was more than a summer fling. The pair officially went public in September of that year. The two stayed together for two years, despite tabloid rumors that the pairing was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Their relationship became more private over the years, leading to speculation that the two had split.

Then, alongside the airing of the Hulu show, D’Amelio confirmed their relationship on Entertainment Tonight, explaining that they were taking their relationship “offline.”

“Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if we’re even happy,” D’Amelio explained at the time.

The “Be Happy” singer and the Sway House star eventually decided they were happier apart.

While Beck was spotted among the best-dressed at the CFDA fashion awards earlier this week, D'Amelio has maintained a low profile. Neither has publicly confirmed the split.