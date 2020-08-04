In what can only be called the crossover we deserve, a new virtual dating show is bringing together The Circle's Joey Sasso and Love Is Blind's Diamond Jack.

Dubbed Faraway Bae, Broey Joey will help Diamond navigate six dates with six lucky contestants over the course of one week. The twist? Fans will also be able to ask live questions and select Diamond's dates through an app.

"As everyone knows, I'm all in favor of unconventional dating experiences and I have seen firsthand that they can work," Diamond said in a statement, per EW. "I can't wait for Joey and the live audience to help me find my soulmate."

But unlike Love Is Blind and The Circle, you won't be able to find Faraway Bae on Netflix. Instead, the show will premiere via a new interactive TV app called TVCO on Sunday, August 9. So mark your calendars and download it ahead of time!

In the meantime though, you can watch the trailer for Faraway Bae, below.