Embracing The Future of Alt-Rock with De'Wayne at Vans Warped Tour

This weekend, more than 160,000 fans came together to celebrate Vans Warped Tour ’s 30th anniversary in Long Beach, California. With a diverse lineup boasting the likes of All-American Rejects, 311, Ice-T and more, the convergence of SoCal culture, nostalgia, and punk-rock legends from the past, present and future took over Marina Green Park, and PAPER was there to experience it all. Vans and Warped Tour have been tied together since ‘96, leaning into the live music festival’s penchant for music that doesn’t conform, and (of course) skateboarding culture. When the fest wasn’t celebrating the past it kept an eye on the future — and we caught it first hand while posted up backstage, spotting Huddy and Landon Barker circling the same food stands as Pierce The Veil and Sublime or spotting Nova Twins playing cornhole as a die-hard fan of Pennywise told us they used to hang out with the band in middle school.

With a previous stop this year in Washington DC and plans to set up shop in Orlando, Florida on November 15 and 16, the alt music trek that started in 1995 continues. And all of that would be impossible if it weren’t for today’s new artists embracing the rebellious ethos of the festival — ignoring the rules of genre and embracing their own sound, counterculture, and creating art in their own way.

Speaking of the changing face of Warped and future focus bent of the fest — on day one of the warped, before singing along to The Rejects' “Swing Swing” and catching sick tricks at the skate ramp, we sat down with alternative artist DE'WAYNE on a golf-cart backstage after his set to talk about his upcoming album June, working with Lenny Kravitz, being inspired by The Killers and what it means to be embraced by rock fans at Warped Tour as a Black artist (rocking a sleek, chic lace bodysuit, mind you!).

You mentioned being worried before your set. What were you worried about? I make rock, soul, funky music and I know with Warped Tour, it’s such a beautiful scene, but I wasn’t sure if I’d be received or accepted, but I felt so much love. It was great. We worked so hard, we rehearsed so hard and I knew that coming in. That’s why with my outfit, I wanted to be myself and have that self be accepted. I’m really happy, I got to be myself completely. As a Black journalist, I love seeing examples of artists making the music I grew up loving because I didn’t have a lot of examples of that growing up … music that’s post-punk, very melodic. And also when I was researching your music a few months ago you mentioned you were inspired by Brandon Flowers of and we have that in common, so I was like wait … I have to talk to De’Wayne about The Killers. Well, as an honest man I have to say Brandon Flowers is a top 10 white guy for me. Him and Bruce Springsteen are very important to me. And I think what’s so important about Brandon Flowers and The Killers for me is that the music is so vulnerable but they’re also hit records. I love Brandon’s raw vocals because it’s not like he’s Beyoncé … but his lyrics touch you so deeply and I’ve always been into words and I just connected with The Killers as a whole because I was like, if they can do it, so can I. Even though they don’t look like me, I’m influenced by them heavily and the way he talks about love and spirituality. I think the way he taps in on that was such a big inspo for me on this record. I’m a big fan. I hope to tour with him one day and make songs with him I really do.

I’m going to put that out there for you too. I love what you said about the way that he writes. The metaphors and the symbolism, to me, I wouldn’t even call it a “woo-woo,” but on a spiritual level he’s able to channel it and make it a hit song. That’s the magic. That’s the magic. I think people are starting to understand that I’m trying to come from that world. It’s such a beautiful magic. To make something that deep but have it connect. It’s a trick of the trade. I think Bowie did that, Lenny does that, Prince did that. And The Killers do that. Your album June is coming out next week. How are you feeling about putting this out in the world? Because one thing you mentioned, even just with what you’re wearing, is that this is yourself. It’s the real you. When you look at your previous releases versus June, what about this makes you feel like it’s the most authentic version of yourself that you want to present to the world right now? With my previous albums, I was a kid. I think I’m really blessed to be one of the few artists in the industry today that was able to develop. I think a lot of artists come out and have a viral moment or a TikTok hit song and none of those things happened to me, but there were lots of people around me that were like “You’ll be able to figure it out.” With this record, I was able to tap into my spirit and what was important to me. It really started with me wanting to have conversations with men about love. Because I find that we don’t talk about it and we’re timid. I’m such a lover and I dedicated that to my mom too because she allowed that space for me. And I feel like, with this album, it feels like me because I’m talking with my heart. I gave my heart a voice and I think being Black and making rock music, we can talk about whatever anybody does, but for me it was important to keep the Lennys and the Princes alive. I wanted those energies of the world at the forefront. I came from a tough spot and I don’t want to reminisce on that, I want to move forward and I want to move my family forward. I want to inspire people. It feels like me because I’m talking about something I care deeply about and that is love.

I think people need to see that side of Black artists. They need to see that softness and vulnerability and love. I do [plant] medicine work with my friends and it’s tough for men to be soft. But when the homies are saying that while we’re doing the medicine, I’m like “Yes, I want to go softer!” Because it allows me to love bigger and it allows me to be De’Wayne. I like being soft. I enjoy the other side too but I flourish when I’m softer and my heart is open. Moving past the album, I want to just sit down and start talking with men about being feminine. I want to ask them what they’re dealing with or fighting through. Speaking of the album, what song do you feel is the thesis statement? Which one embodies that feeling or expresses that vulnerability or is the most “you” that you could be? I think “Highway Robbery” says it all because it talks about the genesis or when the heart starts to open to another person. And then in the bridge I say “to love someone you got to let them fly.” I think that’s how I feel with people that I love in my life. I’m here for you always, no matter what relationship we’re in. When you truly love someone, you want them to grow, you want them to evolve as individuals. I think if you love them the proper way, they’ll come back to you. That’s something I’ve learned over the past few years. When people get to hear the album in full, or even today when you got to play some of it live, what do you hope they’re walking away with? I want them to be spiritually turned on. That’s all I want. I want them filled with love, of course, but I want them spiritually on. If it’s loving someone more, loving themselves more. Just really feeding into their energy. I mean, my whole pants fell off, I had a malfunction or whatever. And I’m looking at people and can tell they’re thinking “Yes.” And I want them to, even if their clothes come off and they’re naked in the world. I want them to still show up and turn people on and make them want to be themselves more. I hope that I’m doing that. I hope I can get that out of people.