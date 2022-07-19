In a depressing development for the world of late-night entertainment, comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have announced that they are parting ways.

A spokesperson for Showtime announced that after four seasons, Desus & Mero would not be returning for a fifth season and had aired its final show June 23, writing in a statement that “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The statement didn't provide any further explanation or context for the abrupt end but Desus appeared to confirm the news writing on Twitter, “shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come.”

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” Showtime went on to say in their official statement. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

In all fairness, rumors that there was drama going on behind the scenes had been circulating online with fans noting that the comedy duo's Bodega Boys podcast hadn't released an episode since November. Desus and a user that identified themselves as Mero later seemed to confirm on a Reddit post that podcast was officially over. To make matters worse a subsequent tweet by Desus seemed to suggest that the two didn't end on the best of terms, "the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out.....actually just wait.”