Dess Dior is bringing Southern rap into a new era. As these women continue to carry the torch of their emcee godmothers, they continue to put their foot on our necks. At only 23, Dior makes another bold statement with "IT BITCH Freestyle."

Featuring a cameo by PAPER cover star Saucy Santana, Dior begins the freestyle with a simple, iconic statement: "I'm tired of calling myself 'the biggest,' I think I want to go by 'the rawest.' Over a tight bass-heavy trap beat, Dior poses on counters, spits in the studio and flexes the fruits of her success such as a shiny new car.

Related | Kidd Kenn Has Your New Sugar Baby Anthem

While it's almost impossible to deny Dior's talent, she nonetheless makes a statement that despite her detractors, it's clear she's doing something right and it shows in her streams, bags, stacks of cash and recognition.

The freestyle is part of Dior's forthcoming RAW EP, which will be released September 23. With only a few days to go until the project, the Georgia rapper has only given fans a taste of one other song, "Rich and Raw." If the two singles are any indication, we're in for some heat.

And if the looks in the "IT BITCH Freestyle" video were any indication, did we mention that Dior is hitting the fashion world? In some cute snaps shared on Twitter, the rapper seemed to have a very fun and productive New York Fashion Week, even walking in her first show.

From hitting the Rolling Loud stage to releasing an incredible new EP, Dess Dior is quickly becoming the moment. Whatever you do, don't take your eyes off Dior. She can only go higher from here.

Below, watch the PAPER premiere of "IT BITCH Freestyle." You can preorder RAW EP ahead of its September 23 release here.