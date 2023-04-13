When you have General Hospital money, I guess stacks of $100 bills can start to look like rulers.

In a perplexing series of events, a very small dog named Pearl was crowned the shortest dog in the world by Guinness World Records because of its size in comparison to a dollar bill — exactly 3.59 inches, to be exact. Shortly after, Demi Moore posted a photo of her own teeny tiny dog named Pilaf on Instagram. Take a look below.

In the caption, she wrote: "@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World’s Shortest Dog today. I don’t know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??" For scale, she used a $100 bill as the measuring stick, because that's Moore's equivalent to a dollar bill, or maybe even a quarter.

Out of morbid curiosity for why the dog is so small, I checked out Pilaf's brand new Instagram. Here she is with a corn... statue? The caption reads "corn DOG."

No word yet on whether or not Pilaf will make it into the Guinness Book of World Records, but the official account did respond to Moore's Instagram post with "😱😱😱," which might be code for "Can you slip us that Benjamin?" While I decipher Pilaf's future career prospects, here's a photo of her in an itty-bitty lobster costume.

I've never experienced a dog this small in the real world, and am still unsure about the logistics of its daily life. Does Demi Moore and her daughter Tallulah (featured heavily on the Instagram account) have to buy special kibble to fit in Pilaf's wee little mouth? Does Pilaf even have teeth, or is it a pâté-only situation in the Pilaf household? Regardless, Emma Roberts is one of Pilaf's only celebrity followers.

I've officially run out of things to ask about small dogs, which do freak me out a bit. In lieu of more questions, here's Pilaf in a sombrero. Au revoir, you infinitesimally small creature!