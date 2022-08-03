Demi Lovato is explaining why she recently decided to change her pronouns.

Back in May 2021, the former Disney star came out as nonbinary after realizing they wanted to "represent the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" by publicly using "they/them" pronouns from that point on. A couple months ago though, fans noticed that Lovato had updated their Instagram bio to include both "she/her" and "they/them" pronouns, which she's now addressed in a conversation on the latest episode of Sounder's celebrity-focused "Spout" podcast.

The discussion began after host Tamara Dhia asked about chosen pronouns, which the 29-year-old "Holy Fvck" singer responded to by stating, "I've actually adopted the pronouns of 'she/her' again."

But why? Well according to Lovato, it all goes back to the idea that they're "such a fluid person," who feels like "they/them" more accurately reflects "feeling human at your core," especially within a world obsessed with the gender binary.

"I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me," they said. "Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."

However, Lovato — who also identifies as queer and pansexual — then went on to say that they'd "been feeling more feminine" as of late, which meant they wanted to readopt "she/her" pronouns and use them interchangeably with "they/them."

"But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect," she said. "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

You can listen to Lovato's entire interview below.