When's the last time you've been to a state fair? Surrounded by the funnel cakes, shoddy rides and prizes that cost more to try than it does to buy them from your local supermarket. If you haven't been in a while, French singer Crystal Murray's music video for "Too Much To Taste" will place you right in the middle of the action, reminding you of a time when the only thing you had to worry about was the length of the line at the refreshments stand.

Murray is a 19-year-old jazz and soul singer, taking what we know about genres and twisting them into her own shapes. Born into a musical family with a father who was a saxophonist, Murray grew up on artists like Kelis, John Coltrane and Macy Gray. At 13 years, she experienced viral fame with the four-person Gucci Gang crew in Paris, where she's from — but it wouldn't be until 2018 when she released her first real song, "After Ten," and in 2020 her debut EP, I Was Wrong.

Now we're here with Murray's latest single, with its shoulder-rolling bounce and retro flair. Before the track even starts, Murray let's you know she's "Too Much To Taste," and its colorful video only backs up her claims as she literally takes the form of an ice cream cone and cotton candy. When she's not melting in someone's mouth though, Murray spends the entirety of "Too Much To Taste" having an absolute blast at the carnival with friends.

"Too much to taste is a song about giving too much of yourself to someone," Murray tells PAPER. "It is the is the echo of sexual intercourse, the desire to give your body to the person you choose."

"Too Much To Taste" is lifted off Murray's forthcoming second EP, Twisted Bases, following the release of "Like It Nasty" and "Boss." You'll be able to find more songs like this on it when it drops next February, but in the meantime take a look at the "Too Much To Taste" video up above — directed by Alma de Ricou and Manon Engel at Paris' La fête à Neuneu.