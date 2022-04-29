Members of the Crocs cult rejoice, because we've just gotten another very tasty limited-edition collection.

Two years after the release of those infamous KFC Crocs, the people behind our favorite squishy footwear are moving away from dinner and pivoting towards the most important meal of the day.

Set to be released in two drops, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog was released yesterday. Meanwhile, the Honey Nut Cheerio, Cocoa Puffs and Trix styles are slated to debut this coming July in both Crocs Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog versions.

And take it from us when we say the designs are also super cute, with a swirly marble pattern reminiscent of the milk at the bottom of your cereal bowl and some pretty fun Jibbitz charms to go along with them, including a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and its logo.

All of the General Mills x Crocs collaboration styles will be available at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay in both kid and adult sizes. But what makes it even better is that they'll all retail for between $45 and $70, which we have to say seems like a pretty sweet deal.

Check out all the styles below.

