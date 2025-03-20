Cortisa Star On Her Miu Miu Debut: 'I'm Going Everywhere'

In her new single, Cortisa Star raps, “Face card don’t decline/ I ain’t playing, even Prada want me.” The track, “ PARIS ,” comes from a true experience. Just this past week, fresh off an interview with PAPER, the 19-year-old viral sensation made her runway debut when she walked Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week.

“It was crazy,” Star says. “This was my first time out of the country.” Since first breaking through with “ FUN ,” the Delaware-bred rapper has built a career off making people stop, stare and wonder, Who is this? Star’s signature mix of high-energy flexes, unpredictable production and unserious one-liners has made her an instant favorite online, racking up millions of streams and catching the attention of Charli xcx. Just last month, she doubled down with “Misidentify,” an umru-produced sonic sledgehammer that took aim at online haters, making it clear that no amount of viral fame — or criticism — was about to slow her down.

And now, just like that, she’s on a runway in Paris. Miu Miu feels like an unexpectedly perfect fit for Star. On stage, she’s rowdy, brash and unpredictable. But offstage, she’s reflective, even thoughtful — something that came through in how she prepared for her runway debut. “I journaled,” she says. “I just wrote about how excited I was, what I might get to wear, how they would do my makeup.”

Still, it was a surreal experience to find herself in the middle of it all. “Everyone was so nice and kind,” she says of the cast, which included Sarah Paulson, Gigi Hadid, and other major industry figures. For Star, this moment is just another sign of what’s to come. “I’m not going anywhere,” she says. “Actually, I’m going everywhere.”

PAPER caught up with Cortisa to talk all things Paris Fashion Week and making her runway debut.

This was your first time walking in a fashion show — how did it all come about? I went to the casting with Ashley Brokaw, and then I got confirmed for the show. After that, it was just a waiting game. I was so nervous until it actually happened, but once I was there, it wasn’t as nerve-wracking as I thought. It was way more exciting than scary. Was this your first time walking a major show? This was my first time walking any show, period. This was my first time out of the country. It was crazy. You were walking alongside big names like Sarah Paulson — what was it like being in that world for the first time? It was insane, but everyone was so nice and kind. That made it feel less intimidating. Did you do anything special to prepare for the show? I journaled. My grandma gave me a little journal, and I wrote about how excited I was for the show, what I was looking forward to wearing, and how they would do my makeup. I had these big lashes on my face.

Was there a look from the show that stood out to you besides your own? Yes! There was this model Ivy wearing this silk top and skirt, and it was the cutest outfit I’ve ever seen in my life. How would you define your personal style, and do you see any crossover with Miu Miu? My style is pretty youthful, and I like to express different moments or moods through my outfits. Miu Miu feels personal in that way too — like, there’s a real attitude behind the clothes. Who are your biggest style inspirations? Honestly, my friends. The people I surround myself with inspire me the most. What do you hope people take away from seeing you on the Miu Miu runway? That I’m not going anywhere, I’m actually going everywhere.