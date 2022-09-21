A little more than a week after Collina Strada dazzled crowds at New York Fashion Week, fashion's flower child announces today a new project with multinational AI company, Heartdub, that brings select designs into the metaverse.

Taking five looks from Collina Strada's Spring 2023 collection and making them digital, the collaboration sees the two companies continue prioritizing sustainability by offering a low-carbon alternative to fast-fashion. Using hyper-realistic digital materials to recreate these garments, the capsule allows consumers to still model fresh off the runway looks on social media or other virtual spaces while minimizing their environmental impact.

Collina Strada's collection, "GOT MILKWEED?", draws inspiration from the life cycle of a butterfly and the part they play in the ecosystem, pollinating plants that later become fabric. Models Hari Nef, Fernando Casablanca, Ella Emhoff, Aaron Philip and Jazzelle Zanaughtti debuted the clothes at Brooklyn Greenway, a former cemetery turn monarch butterfly preserve.

In addition to the usual mix of pastel tie dye prints and airy silhouettes along with a smattering of low-rise denim, exposed g-strings and structured gowns sourced from deadstock fabrics, Collina Strada also partnered with Melissa for a line of puffy jelly sandals in hot pinks, metallic blues and other glittery colors all made from 100% recyclable plastic.

HeartDub is also inviting fans to snap a pic of themselves in their favorite Collina Strada look using their digital fitting room for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Running through September 30, followers are invited to tag HeartDub on either Instagram or Twitter where five people from either platform will be selected to receive one of 10 gift cards.