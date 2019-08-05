I boarded a plane to Paris with a Polaroid camera and no expectations. Shortly after I landed, my mind was blown. I was in town to celebrate the launch of Clash de Cartier, their collection blending metal and movement. Over two days, the jewelry house treated guests to dynamic people, a custom-built restaurant, record shop and bookstore, and a performance by Billy Idol. There were poets, ballet dancers, dinners, flowers and a luncheon by Ghetto Gastro. Here are some of my favorite pictures that I took. I know what you are thinking — "so Warhol" — and all I can think about is how much he would have loved it.