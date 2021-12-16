Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women using the pseudonyms Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31. Both claimed that the Sex and the City star raped them.

After graduating college in 2004, Zoe was working an entry-level job at an entertainment firm, where she said Noth obtained her number from the office directory and began leaving her flirtatious voice messages. Eventually, she said the actor invited her to hang out at the pool of his West Hollywood building, where they apparently sat in a hot tub with one of Zoe's "best friends from college."

During the encounter, Noth allegedly left a book outside to go take a call in his apartment, which Zoe said she tried to return. When she entered the door to his apartment though, Zoe claimed that Noth kissed her and "pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom, and began to rape her from behind," which caused her to yell "stop" and ask if he could "at least get a condom."

"And he laughed at me," Zoe said before saying her friend took her to Cedars-Sinai, where she received treatment for assault and told police officers about what happened, though she didn't name Noth for fear of losing her job. She then started to have "nightmares and flashbacks," leading her to seek counseling for the alleged assault about two years later.

While the University of California-Los Angeles Rape Crisis Center confirmed that she received counseling, Cedars-Sinai said they don't keep records from 2004. That said, Zoe's former boss corroborated her account of the voice messages, and her friend said they went to the pool together.

Meanwhile, Lily's alleged assault happened in 2015 while she was working at a New York nightclub called No. 8. At the venue, the actor supposedly asked her out to dinner, where they had a conversation about her job and career. When the restaurant began to close up, Lily said that Noth invited her to his apartment to try out some whiskey, where tried to make out with her persistently. He allegedly went on to tell her that marriage was a "sham" after she asked about his wife and kids.

"And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me,” she said. Lily claimed he then "thrust his penis into her mouth," and started "having sex with me from the back in a chair."

"We were in front of a mirror," she continued. "I was kind of crying as it happened."

According to Lily's friend, she received a "pretty hysterical" call from Lily about the assault afterwards. And while Lily herself doesn't remember phoning her, the friend claimed to have heard a voice message from Noth in which he purportedly said, "Hey, hope you didn’t take anything wrong last night. We had fun. Just want to make sure you didn’t take it the wrong way.’”

However, Lily said the message said something more along the lines of, "I had a nice time and would really appreciate it if you wouldn’t talk to your girlfriends. If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great.’” They continued to text for the next month, with Noth writing in one message that while he "thought it was a lot of fun," he "wasn’t quite sure how you felt.”

“Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used," Lily texted back. "Perhaps this is better as a phone conversation but I can’t talk at the moment.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted the two women do not know each other and "separately" approached the publication "months apart" before adding that it corroborated key elements of both stories.

Noth has since denied the allegations in a statement to THR, calling them "categorically false" and adding that "these stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago."

"No always means no. That is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," the actor went on to say. "I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth recently made headlines once again for reprising his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... Read The Hollywood Reporter's entire report here.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.