On Saturday, Twitter was having a field day after Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, a.k.a. "America's ass" accidentally leaked some explicit photos on his Instagram Story.

He shared a screenshot of his phone's photo gallery, and in the grid you can see what appears to be an erect penis. And fans and the people of Twitter are convinced that it's his. Another pic shows a pic of himself with the phrase, "Guard that pussy."

The Avengers actor deleted his post almost immediately, but by then it was a little too late. Numerous online users have already leaked the pics out on social media. "@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Chris's co-star Mark Ruffalo joked. "See... silver lining."

Chris's brother Scott also tweeted on Sunday, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?"

And while multiple people are also joining in and tweeting out jokes, some fans are also asking that people stop and consider the actor's feelings and severe anxiety. 2 Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings pointed out, "The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn't it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?"