Getting Fashion Trust US Gala Ready With Chris Appleton

On Tuesday, the Fashion Trust US — an initiative by Tania Fares that recognizes and supports emerging American fashion designers — hosted its third annual awards ceremony.

Hosted by Keke Palmer at The Lot at Formosa in LA, the night celebrated five awards in ready-to-wear and jewelry, with a special award for sustainability and an inaugural Honorary Award given to Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of Saint Laurent.

All of the most stylish celebrities were in attendance, like Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Colman Domingo, Barbie Ferreira, Becky G., Dylan Sprouse, Fergie, Julia Fox, Law Roach, Laverne Cox and Chris Appleton, who showed up in a charcoal pinstripe Saint Laurent suit and David Yurman jewelry. The decorated celebrity hairstylist has worked with some of the world’s biggest celebs, like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. He's also the Director of Color Wow Hair.

Below, Chris Appleton takes PAPER behind the scenes to get ready for the night.

Kicking off the glam with a pre-red carpet moment: face mask using the Shark Cryo Glow to depuff and refresh, plus a little meditation to get my mind right. It’s all about starting calm and focused.